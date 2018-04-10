Welcome to 1000-Word Philosophy: An Introductory Anthology, an ever-growing set of original 1000-word essays on philosophical questions, figures and arguments. We have nearly 100 original essays on a wide range of philosophical issues, and we publish new essays frequently. Please check back for updates and ‘follow’ or subscribe to receive email notifications of new essays.

The Sleeping Beauty Problem by Daniel Peterson

Wu-Wei: Acting without Desire by Henrique Schneider

Reparations for Historic Injustice by Joseph Frigault

Camus on the Absurd: The Myth of Sisyphus by Erik Van Aken

Vagueness by Darren Hibbs

Euthanasia, or Mercy Killing by Nathan Nobis

Ignorance and Blame by Daniel Miller

Theories of Punishment by Travis Joseph Rodgers

Manipulation and Moral Responsibility by Taylor W. Cyr

Plato’s Crito: When Should We Break the Law? by Spencer Case

Possibility and Necessity: An Introduction to Modality by Andre Leo Rusavuk

Descartes’ “I think, therefore I am” by Charles Miceli

Expertise by Jamie Carlin Watson

Evolution and Ethics by Michael Klenk

Attributes of God by Bailie Peterson

Hope by Michael Milona & Katie Stockdale

Responding to Morally Flawed Historical Philosophers and Philosophies by Victor Fabian Abundez-Guerra and Nathan Nobis

Philosophical Inquiry in Childhood by Jana Mohr Lone

How to Establish Social Order? Three Early Chinese Answers by Henrique Schneider

The Ontology of Race by Abiral Chitrakar Phnuyal

Mary Astell’s “A Serious Proposal to the Ladies” (1694) by Simone Webb

Dharma in Abhidharma Buddhism by Nicholaos Jones

Mengzi’s Moral Psychology, Part 1: The Four Moral Sprouts and Mengzi’s Moral Psychology, Part 2: The Cultivation Analogy by John Ramsey

